Clear

Julia Louis-Dreyfus 'grateful' to be back on 'Veep' set

The cast and crew of "Veep" are back in action.Less than ...

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 9:37 AM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 9:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The cast and crew of "Veep" are back in action.

Less than one year after star Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she had breast cancer, the actress is healthy and back at work.

Celebrities

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

"So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people," Louis-Dreyfus wrote in a post on Instagram, accompanied by a video of her giving a short speech before filming commenced.

Production on the seventh and final season of HBO's "Veep" had been postponed as Louis-Dreyfus sought treatment.

Throughout her recovery, the "Seinfeld" alum would give her fans sometimes-cheeky updates on her condition.

In one photo, she posted a photo of herself sporting a hoodie and a drawn-on mustache with the caption: "Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f***ing around here."

In February, she boasted about "great results" after undergoing surgery.

"Veep" is expected to return to HBO in 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events