These are the newspapers telling Trump that journalists are not the enemy

About 350 newspapers in the United States had editorials Thursday decrying President Donald Trump's description of the media as the "enemy of the people."

Here are some of the newspapers blasting Trump's anti-press rhetoric.

ALASKA

Anchorage Daily News

Why attacks on free speech and the free press are so dangerous

ARIZONA

The Arizona Daily Star

The free press is not the 'enemy of the people'

The Arizona Republic

Journalists, don't let Trump's attacks on media keep us from doing our job

ARKANSAS

Van Buren County Democrat

Friends like these

CALIFORNIA

Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee is not the enemy. We are Americans, and part of the Valley, like you

Idyllwild Town Crier

Out Loud: Fake news, American institutions, and the presidency

Mercury News

Editorial: President Trump, we are not the nation's enemy

The Ferndale Enterprise

Editorial: Way ahead of the curve

The Long Beach Post

The media as 'your enemy' is perhaps Trump's biggest lie

The Orange County Register

The president's dangerous dubbing of media as America's enemy

The San Diego Union-Tribune

How we restore faith in journalism

The San Luis Obispo Tribune

We're not your enemy. We're journalists who cover the real news of SLO County

COLORADO

The Denver Post

We are simply standing up for what we believe in as journalists

CONNECTICUT

Hartford Courant

Editorial: The President Wants You To Think We're The Enemy. Here's What We Really Do

The Lakeville Journal

Perspective on truth, lies, respect and hate

FLORIDA

Miami Herald

Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press

News Herald

The First Amendment is first in line for a reason

We are your defense

Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun Sentinel

President Trump, the press isn't the 'enemy' — it's America's watchdog

Sun Sentinel

President Trump, the press isn't the 'enemy' — it's America's watchdog

Tampa Bay Times

Journalists are friends of democracy, not the enemy

The Gainesville Sun

We're not the enemy of the people

The Palm Beach Post

In defense of democracy's defenders

GEORGIA

The Telegraph

President Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press

Valdosta Daily Times

No fake news here, no enemy of the people

HAWAII

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Strong democracy needs a free press

IDAHO

Boise Weekly

No, we're not your enemy. Never have been. Never will be

ILLINOIS

Daily Herald

In midst of assaults, we must defend principles of First Amendment

Journal Star

President Trump's attacks on the press must stop

The Chicago Sun-Times

This newspaper is the 'enemy' of all that hurts 'the people'

The Chicago Tribune

Mr. President: We aren't enemies of the people. We're a check on government

The Register-Mail

We believe in power of good journalism

INDIANA

News and Tribune

We are defined by purpose, not the president

South Bend Tribune

We're not your enemy. And there's nothing fake about what we do

The Journal Gazette

Watchdogs - not attack dogs

IOWA

Ames Tribune

Freedom of the press, our democracy, at risk under Trump

Des Moines Register

Media are not the enemy of the people; a free press is critical to democracy

KANSAS

Hillsboro Free Press

Discrediting media a dangerous plan

The Topeka Capital-Journal

Press isn't 'enemy of the people'

MAINE

Bangor Daily News

The media is the enemy only if you don't want it to know what your government is doing

MARYLAND

The Baltimore Sun

News media won't back down under pressure from president

The Star Democrat

Your local newspaper is your neighbor

Trump is the source, not subject, of fake news

MASSACHUSETTS

Athol Daily news

Trump's media attacks are dangerous

The Berkshire Eagle

Our Opinion: Trump's assaults on press are assaults on democracy

The Boston Globe

Journalists are not the enemy

Cape Cod Chronicle

Tarring one journalist or media outlet as an "enemy of the people" tars us all, because we are all trying to do the same thing: report the facts.

The Daily Free Press

Journalists are not the 'enemy of the people,' they are the people

The Swellesley Report

What's important about this isn't so much what we do, it's that we can do it

The Sun Chronicle

Sun Chronicle joins others in emphasizing importance of free press

Whitman-Hanson Express

We stand for press freedom

MICHIGAN

Deadline Detroit

We stand with our US colleagues against 'Fake News' claims

Detroit Free Press

Defending my profession amid 'enemy of the people' rhetoric

MINNESOTA

Duluth News Tribune

Free press -- our protection from tyranny

Swift County Monitor-News

Attacks on journalists will lead to violence

MISSISSIPPI

The Columbian-Progress

The ultimate friend of the people

MISSOURI

The Kansas City Star

President Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Stand in defense of the truth. Don't let Trump label journalists as "the enemy"

MONTANA

Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Journalists aren't the enemy; we are you

NEBRASKA

Falls City Journal

'We are not the enemy, we are your peers, friends, and neighbors.'

Omaha World-Herald

Omaha World-Herald remains committed to our community and state

The Seward County Independent

Trump's attacks on media unfair

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Daily Hampshire Gazette

Journalists performing public service are not the enemy

NEW JERSEY

The Atlantic City Weekly

Joining in solidarity with the Boston Globe, others

The Star-Ledger

Think your enemy is the press? So does every tyrant and corrupt politician

Sentinel of Gloucester County

Call for action to protect the freedom of the press

NEW MEXICO

Albuquerque Journal

A check on power

Las Cruces Sun-News

We join effort to stand up for a free press

The Santa Fe New Mexican

Here since the beginning — a free press

Valencia County News Bulletin

We are not the enemy; We are the people

NEW YORK

El Diario

Defendemos la libertad de prensa

Examiner Media

Newsprint Tariffs and Fake News Mantra a Threat to Democracy

The Altamont Enterprise

Journalism needs a champion -- you

The Chronicle-Express

We are not the enemy of the people

The Post-Standard

Journalists are not the 'enemy of the people'

Queens Courier and the Ridgewood Times

Stop attacking the press! Remember the First Amendment of our Constitution

New York Post

Hate the press all you want — we'll keep reporting

The New York Times

A Free Press Needs You

The Sag Harbor Express

We Are the People

NEVADA

Las Vegas Sun

Take it from the Founding Fathers: Journalists are Public Ally No. 1

NORTH CAROLINA

Fayetteville Observer

Our View: 'Fake news' and all the president's taunts

The News & Observer

President Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press.

The Star News

Trump's attacks on press go too far

NORTH DAKOTA

The Bismarck Tribune

We aren't the 'enemy' when covering news

The Grand Forks Herald

This is not fake news

OHIO

Athens News

In attacking journalists, Trump damages all Americans

The Chagrin Valley Times

Local news is real

The Chronicle

The media are not the enemy

Toledo Blade

No more enemies

OKLAHOMA

Enid News & Eagle

A free press is not the 'enemy of the people'

OREGON

Hillsboro Tribune

The news isn't 'fake' just because you see things differently

PENNSYLVANIA

The Daily Item

This just in: We are not the enemy

The Delaware County Daily Times

President Trump, we are not the enemy of the people

The Elizabethtown Advocate

We need Freedom of the Press, Not Freedom in Name Only

The Ellwood City Ledger

Ledger joins nationwide call to action to defend attacks on journalists as 'enemy of the American people'

The Philadelphia Inquirer

Stop the war on a free press

RHODE ISLAND

The Providence Journal

Trump attacks the messenger

SOUTH DAKOTA

Rapid City Journal

Journalists are hardly 'the enemy of the people'

The Freeman Courier

'Enemy of the people' rhetoric damaging

TEXAS

Austin American-Statesman

Journalists are watchdog neighbors, not enemy of the people

Dallas Morning News

We the people hold our elected officials accountable

Hays Free Press

We are the people

Houston Chronicle

The real enemy of the people? It's not the press

San Antonio Express-News

The pernicious trap of 'fake news'

The Victoria Advocate

Enemy of the people? Don't worry, we have your back

Waco-Tribune Herald

Facts are not fake, newspapers are not the enemy

UTAH

Ogden Standard-Examiner

The president needs to end his 'fake news' catch-all phrase

The Salt Lake Tribune

We are not the enemy of the people

VERMONT

Hardwick Gazette

Truly fake news

Manchester Journal

Press freedom is a Vermont value

The Commons

Make no mistake: This attack on our free press -- your free press -- is deliberate and calculated

VIRGINIA

Henrico Citizen

The press is not your enemy

WASHINGTON

Tri-City Herald

President Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press

Real Change News

There has never been a more critical time to engage in free speech

WISCONSIN

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram

Phrases damaging for free press

The Plymouth Review

This dirty war against the press must end

The Ripon Commonwealth Press

One thing worse than the 'enemies of the American people' ...

OTHERS (Magazines, professional organizations, etc)

Center for Public Integrity

Center for Public Integrity Board of Directors condemns President Trump's attacks on the press

McClatchy

President Trump, we're not 'enemies of the people.' End your war on our free press

Society of Professional Journalists

The press isn't "fake"

The Forward

Why an independent press matters to American Jews