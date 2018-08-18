Clear

You can stay overnight at Carlsberg's waterfall-powered pub

A dense forest, starry nights, waterfalls and fresh draft beer. What could be better?Carlsberg recent...

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 12:10 PM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 12:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A dense forest, starry nights, waterfalls and fresh draft beer. What could be better?

Carlsberg recently debuted what the Danish company says is the world's first waterfall-powered pub.

Bars, pubs and taverns

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Food and beverage industry

Food and drink

Lodging

Restaurant and food service industry

Restaurant industry

Restaurants

Travel and tourism

Located in Kudhva, a slate quarry turned glamping retreat in the Cornish countryside of southwest England, the Carlsberg Cabin is less of a drop-in-style bar, and more of an overnight travel experience.

You can book the lodge on Airbnb, then enjoy an off-grid getaway.

The Danish way

Designed by architect Ben Huggins of New British Design, the Scandinavian-style lodge is made from locally sourced and sustainable larch wood.

"The inspiration for the design of the Carlsberg Cabin is a 'Danish' re-imagining of the iconic Cornish engine houses you see in [hit BBC show] 'Poldark,'" Huggins said in a statement.

As part of the project, Carlsberg brought together six strangers to put together the modular structure.

With a goal to provide a carbon-neutral dwelling, the cabin's electricity is powered by a mix of hydro from the waterfall and solar energy from PV panels.

Cabin in the woods

Surrounded on all sides by trees, the cabin features a spacious deck, hanging birdcage chairs and several bedrooms that can sleep up to six people.

A tin rooftop covers the building, while a hinged wooden door opens vertically like a garage to provide more open-air seating.

Inside, travelers will find bunk beds, a basic kitchen and the highlight -- a Carlsberg Expørt DraughtMaster that's powered by a nearby waterfall.

"The original engine houses were built of stone and pumped water from the tin mines, now we've translated that iconic design into a lightweight frame structure but this time pumping beer," adds Huggins.

The Carlsberg Cabin; Kudhva, Trebarwith Strand, Tintagel, Cornwall PL34 0HH

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events