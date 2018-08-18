As teachers in a northern Kentucky school district headed back to work on Monday, they were in for a surprise.
Quite often teachers have to dip in their own pockets to buy necessities for their classrooms, but this year all 143 teachers in the Pendleton County school district were gifted $100 to use for supplies.
Continents and regions
Education
Kentucky
North America
Southeastern United States
Teachers and teaching
The Americas
United States
All thanks to an anonymous donation of $14,300 to the school district.
A district spokesperson told CNN affiliate WLWT that the teachers were surprised and touched by the much-needed donation as they embark on the new school year.
Related Content
- Every teacher in this Kentucky school district was gifted $100 for school supplies by an anonymous donor
- 94% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies
- High school teacher wins primary over Kentucky House GOP leader
- Anonymous Angel Surprises Shoppers
- Teachers file grievance with school district over bed bugs
- Politicians react to Kentucky school shooting
- Donors give computers to Ghana school where teacher taught computer tech on a blackboard
- Teacher schools Trump on grammar
- Thieves take off with baby diapers, school supplies