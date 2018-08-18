Clear

Every teacher in this Kentucky school district was gifted $100 for school supplies by an anonymous donor

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 10:30 AM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As teachers in a northern Kentucky school district headed back to work on Monday, they were in for a surprise.

Quite often teachers have to dip in their own pockets to buy necessities for their classrooms, but this year all 143 teachers in the Pendleton County school district were gifted $100 to use for supplies.

All thanks to an anonymous donation of $14,300 to the school district.

A district spokesperson told CNN affiliate WLWT that the teachers were surprised and touched by the much-needed donation as they embark on the new school year.

Community Events