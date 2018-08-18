Clear

Goldman Sachs says it's advising Tesla

Goldman Sachs says it's acting as a financial adviser to Tesla.Elon Musk said Monday on Twitter that ...

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 3:45 AM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 3:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Goldman Sachs says it's acting as a financial adviser to Tesla.

Elon Musk said Monday on Twitter that he is working with Goldman and the investment firm Silver Lake on his proposal to take Tesla private.

Goldman also announced Wednesday that it is removing its rating and price target on Tesla stock. That's a step banks like Goldman typically take when they provide advice to a company its analysts also cover.

Goldman had no further comment. Tesla shares are down about 3%.

Musk stunned Wall Street last week when he said on Twitter that he intended to take Tesla private at $420 per share, and added that funding was secured. The plan, which would require shareholder approval, caused shares to spike.

Earlier this week, Musk said his funding claims referred to conversations with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which he said had approached him "multiple times" about taking the electric car company private.

Musk said he left a July 31 meeting "with no question that a deal with the Saudi sovereign fund could be closed, and that it was just a matter of getting the process moving."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events