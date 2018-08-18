Clear

Aerosmith is headed to Las Vegas

Aerosmith is setting up shop in Sin City.The band's frontman, Steven Tyler, announced Wednesday that ...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 11:21 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 11:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Aerosmith is setting up shop in Sin City.

The band's frontman, Steven Tyler, announced Wednesday that the group will kick off a Las Vegas residency at the MGM in April.

Aerosmith

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Las Vegas

Music

Music and dance

Music groups and artists

Musical groups

Nevada

North America

Southwestern United States

Steven Tyler

The Americas

United States

"We want to bring a show in there we really can't do when on the road, on a regular tour," Tyler said on The Today Show.

Tyler, drummer Joey Kramer, and guitarist Ray Tabano formed Aerosmith in 1970. After signing with Columbia Records, the group released a string of hits, including "Dream On," "Sweet Emotion" and "Walk This Way."

Related: Aerosmith's original tour van found

They are considered one of the best-selling American rock bands of all time, selling more than 150 million records worldwide.

The Grammy Award-winning group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

In 2017, Aerosmith announced it would cancel the remaining four dates of its "Aero-Vederci, Baby!" tour due to Tyler's "unexpected medical issues."

"Steven is expected to make a full recovery," the band said in a statement released on Tyler's official Twitter account at the time. "With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events