Clear

Emmys co-host Colin Jost not a fan of awards shows

Despite being one of the hosts of this year's Emmy Awards, Colin Jost says he's not a huge fan of awards sho...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 2:29 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 2:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Despite being one of the hosts of this year's Emmy Awards, Colin Jost says he's not a huge fan of awards shows.

In a Los Angeles Times interview published Tuesday with Jost and his "Saturday Night Live" co-star Michael Che, the pair -- who have been tapped to host the upcoming Emmys -- talked about awards shows.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Emmy Awards

Entertainment and arts awards

Movies

Television awards

Television programming

Academy Awards

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie awards

Related: Michael Che and Colin Jost to host Emmy Awards

While Che fondly remembered liking the MTV Awards when he was younger, Jost responded with an "Eh. I think most of the time they're way too self-serious and focused on things that 99% of the country doesn't care about."

"At the end of the day, it's adults getting trophies," Jost was quoted as saying. "Why should that be taken seriously? And remember when movies like 'Gladiator' won best picture? Why can't good, fun things win and not just good artsy things? They're both good and the fun ones are sometimes a lot harder to make."

Some folks on Twitter didn't take too kindly to that.

It was even tied into the recent controversy over the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announcing it would be adding a "popular film" category to its lineup of Academy Awards nominations.

Academy adds 'popular film' category to Oscars

"The problem with Colin Jost's comments & the Most Popular Movie Oscar & the overall 'no one cares about awards' dismissiveness is the false equivalence between popularity and quality," one person tweeted. "Many good movies are also popular, but popularity in and of itself is not worthy of celebration."

Others didn't think it was such a big deal.

"Is colin jost actually in trouble for backing movies like gladiator winning an Oscar and award shows taking themselves too seriously or am I missing the part where he said the n word or something," one person tweeted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events