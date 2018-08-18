Clear

Christine Hallquist, Democratic candidate for Vermont governor, rejects socialist label

Vermont's Democratic nominee for governor Christine Hallquist, who made history Tuesday as the first transge...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 5:15 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 5:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Vermont's Democratic nominee for governor Christine Hallquist, who made history Tuesday as the first transgender gubernatorial nominee for a major political party, said she's running to raise the issue of rural economic development in her home state.

"If you look at what's happening in rural Vermont, it is the same thing that's happening in rural America. We're seeing increasing rates of poverty, flights to the city, an aging demographic and we can change that," Hallquist told CNN's John Berman during an interview on "New Day" Wednesday.

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Gubernatorial races

Heads of government

North America

Northeastern United States

Politics

State elections

The Americas

United States

Vermont

Political candidates

She added, "It is about economic growth for the bottom 20% on the economic ladder."

Hallquist supports "Medicare for all" and raising the minimum wage. Her candidacy was backed by the Justice Democrats, the same group that helped launch progressive candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign in New York.

But she has declined embracing any labels of being a socialist.

"I'm not a person that's big on labels because I found labels are used to separate people," Hallquist told Berman. "I look at the platform of a living wage and health care for all, that is called civilized society. I don't know even how that became socialism or Republican or Democrat. Let's be a civilized society."

She later added, "I'm not sure I even know what socialism is. I don't have the background to answer that question."

Asked if she supports capitalism, Hallquist said measuring by gross domestic product is a "flawed measure because that just encourages consumption."

If she beats Republican incumbent Phil Scott in November, Hallquist will become the country's first transgender governor.

"I didn't necessarily think about what it would look like to win, but it is starting to sink in, the historic significance of this nationwide," Hallquist told Berman Wednesday morning, adding that she's "proud and honored to be making history for the nation."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events