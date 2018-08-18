Clear

Judge in New Mexico child abuse case receives threats

A New Mexico courthouse was evacuated Tuesday after a district judge who granted bond to five suspects accus...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 9:42 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 9:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A New Mexico courthouse was evacuated Tuesday after a district judge who granted bond to five suspects accused of child abuse at a rural compound received a series of threats, officials said.

After four hours of testimony in a Taos County courtroom, District Court Judge Sarah Backus decided Monday that the suspects were not a threat to the community. The five were arrested after 11 emaciated children were found on the property this month.

Child abuse

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

New Mexico

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Backus granted each suspect an unsecured bond. Prosecutors argued the family had trained children in the use of firearms in the rural compound and should remain in custody. But an attorney for one suspect said they were following religious rituals that might be viewed differently if they were white Christians instead of black Muslims.

Backus has received more than 200 phone calls and emails criticizing the decision, according to Barry Massey, a spokesman for New Mexico Courts. Some callers have threatened physical violence against Backus, including some who threatened to slit Backus' throat and smash her head, Massey said. People also lashed out on social media and also threatened court staff, Massey said.

Most callers have criticized the judge and the decision and called her names, such as "an Islamic terrorist sympathizer" or "disgusting garbage human," Massey said.

Massey said the Taos County Courthouse, which was evacuated, will remained closed until Wednesday.

Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, a missing Georgia boy, died during a religious ritual intended to cast out demonic spirits from his body, and his remains were kept on the compound, according to prosecutors.

CLARIFICATION: The story has been updated to add additional context on the nature of the phone calls and emails the judge in the case received after her decision.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events