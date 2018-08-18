Tesla: Should you buy, sell or short?

Tesla is giving investors whiplash.

CEO Elon Musk shocked Wall Street last week when he announced on Twitter that he was considering taking the company private. He said he had "funding secured" for a deal, but didn't say where the money would come from.

On Monday, he said the financing referred to talks he has had with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Then on Tuesday, the Tesla board said it wasn't clear yet that going private made sense.

So, should you buy, sell or short Tesla?

