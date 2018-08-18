Clear

Constance Wu gets real about the significance of 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Constance Wu will soon grace the big screen as the lead in "Crazy Rich Asians," the first major studio film ...

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 4:09 PM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 4:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Constance Wu will soon grace the big screen as the lead in "Crazy Rich Asians," the first major studio film centered on an Asian-American character's story since "The Joy Luck Club," and the significance of that is not lost on the "Fresh off the Boat" star.

"Before ['Crazy Rich Asians'], I hadn't even done a tiny part in a studio film," she wrote in a message posted to Twitter. "I never dreamed I would get to star in one...because I had never seen that happen to someone who looked like me."

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movies

Her starring role in "Crazy Rich Asians" "is changing that," she wrote.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, "Crazy Rich Asians" tells the story of an American woman (Wu) whose trip to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's (Henry Golding) family proves more complicated than she anticipated.

The film has been praised for lifting the visibility of Asian-American talent in Hollywood -- both in front of and behind the camera -- at a time when the group remains underrepresented.

USC's Media, Diversity and Social Change Initiative found that of the top 900 films made in 2016, 29.2% of all characters were from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, "which is well below U.S. Census (38.7%)," one study found.

In addition, nearly two-thirds of the top 100 top films didn't have an Asian female speaking character.

"Our amazing director Jon M. Chu says...this is more than a movie, it's a movement. He is my hero, and he is leading the way," Wu added. "I hope you help our movement."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events