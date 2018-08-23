Clear

Spanish police clash with migrants after 800 storm Morocco border fence

About 150 people were injured Thursday after migrants -- some wielding electric saws, shears and mallets -- ...

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 7:51 AM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 7:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

About 150 people were injured Thursday after migrants -- some wielding electric saws, shears and mallets -- stormed a border fence to enter Spain's northern African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, Spanish police and the Red Cross said.

Some 800 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa clashed with the Guardia Civil at 6:35 a.m. Some also employed aerosols as flame throwers, plastic containers filled with quicklime and excrement, and sticks and stones to keep officers at bay, police said.

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Africa

Continents and regions

Europe

International relations

Middle East and North Africa

Morocco

Northern Africa

Riots

Society

Southern Europe

Spain

Territorial and national borders

Violence in society

Border control

National security

In all, 602 migrants crossed into Ceuta; 586 were placed in a temporary migrant holding center, police said.

Of those injured, 132 were migrants, including 11 who were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the Red Cross tweeted. At least 16 officers were injured, with at least four taken to the hospital, the Red Cross and police said. The agencies reported slightly different tallies for hospitalized migrants and injured and hospitalized officers.

Ceuta, along with the province of Melilla to the east, are Europe's only land borders in Africa. Both enclaves have long been popular transit points for sub-Saharan African migrants trying to cross the sea at the narrow point south of Spain.

Around 19,000 asylum-seekers arrived in Spain by sea in the first five months of 2018 -- more than in both Greece and Italy -- according to figures provided by the International Organization for Migration.

In addition, 3,125 migrants have tried to enter Spain on land during the same period, according to Spanish authorities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 52°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-23-18

Image

Breathalyzer tests at Thursdays on First & 3rd

Image

18th St. NW project delayed due to weather

Image

Politicizing Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Day 3: Braedon Bowers trial continues

Image

MedCity Mafia recruiting teammates

Image

Water tower renovations

Image

Mr. Taco wins award

Image

Tips to protect yourself

Image

Celebrating Airport Upgrades

Community Events