Attorney Jeff Sessions on Monday defended the Trump administration's controversial immigration policy that has resulted in the separation of undocumented children from their parents at the US border, saying, "We're doing the right thing. We're taking care of these children."
Sessions' comments came during an interview on Fox News.
The attorney general went on to say that the children "are not being abused" and that the Department of Health and Human Services "holds them in good conditions, they work hard at it."
Sessions added, "the vast majority of those children still tend to be the unaccompanied minors, but we have had a big surge in families bringing children or some adults bringing children with them."
Related Content
- Sessions on border separations: 'We're doing the right thing. We're taking care of these children'
- Catholic leader calls separating mothers and children at border 'immoral'
- Trump administration cites Bible to defend separating children at border
- DHS: 2,000 children separated from parents at border
- Surge in family separation at border
- Sessions defends family separation with Bible
- Bernie Sanders calls separating parents and children at the border 'heartless'
- Melania Trump 'hates to see' children separated from their families at borders
- Children and parents are being separated at the border. Here's what we know
- 500+ immigrant children separated from parents