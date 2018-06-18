Clear

Administration officials say there was no call between US and North Korea this weekend

There was no call between US and North Korean officials over the weekend, two administration officials tell CNN, desp...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 9:20 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 9:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There was no call between US and North Korean officials over the weekend, two administration officials tell CNN, despite President Donald Trump telling Fox News on Friday that he planned on "calling North Korea" over the Father's Day holiday.

Scroll for more content...

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed on Monday that there had been no call between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Officials then confirmed that no call had happened at all between Trump and North Korea. The officials did not give a reason why the call did not take place.

A week ago, Trump met the North Korean leader at a historic diplomatic summit convened in Singapore.

As a result of the meeting, Trump and Kim signed an agreement that says North Korea will "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The agreement did not include a time frame for that goal or details about how it might be achieved.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
We are tracking multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms including the threat for heavy rain and flash flooding.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events