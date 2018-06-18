Michigan governor declares state of emergency amid flooding

Devastating floods ravaged Michigan's Upper Peninsula this weekend, leading the state's governor to declare a state of disaster in two counties.

Scroll for more content...

Some areas were hit with 6 to 8 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy downpours led to more than 60 sinkholes and washouts, according to CNN affiliate WLUC-TV. The flooding also left water and sewer lines exposed.

The weather was blamed for injuries suffered by a 12-year-old boy early Sunday when his home caved in during flash flooding in Houghton County. County Administrator Eric Forsberg said the boy is alive, but had no information on his condition.

Because of the weekend weather, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder on Monday declared a state of disaster for Houghton and Menominee counties.

"I appreciate the dedication of our state and local emergency response teams and volunteers who have been working diligently to protect the public health and safety of our residents affected by this severe flooding," Snyder said in a statement. "This declaration will ensure additional state resources are available so that damages can be repaired as quickly as possible."

Both counties originally declared a "local state of emergency" on Sunday, activating local emergency response and recovery plans. The governor's declaration, though, allows for National Guard deployment in these counties to assist with road repairs in the affected areas.