Suspicious package with parachute found at Phoenix business

First responders are on the scene of a suspicious package at a business in south Phoenix.

The incident is unfolding at an industrial business near 37th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

According to Phoenix police, witnesses reported that a package that does not belong the property was found. It is unknown how the package arrived at the location. Video from ABC15 shows the package in question attached to a parachute.

The Hazardous Materials Crews are currently testing the substance and working with Phoenix police with their investigation.

According to Phoenix fire, two officers who originally responded to the scene were exposed to an unknown substance. They were evaluated at the scene and did not need to be transported.

No other information is known at this time.