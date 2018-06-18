Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Suspicious package with parachute found at Phoenix business

First responders are on the scene of a suspicious package at a business in south Phoenix.The incident is unfol...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 5:53 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 5:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First responders are on the scene of a suspicious package at a business in south Phoenix.

Scroll for more content...

The incident is unfolding at an industrial business near 37th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

According to Phoenix police, witnesses reported that a package that does not belong the property was found. It is unknown how the package arrived at the location. Video from ABC15 shows the package in question attached to a parachute.

The Hazardous Materials Crews are currently testing the substance and working with Phoenix police with their investigation.

According to Phoenix fire, two officers who originally responded to the scene were exposed to an unknown substance. They were evaluated at the scene and did not need to be transported.

No other information is known at this time.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: °
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
We are tracking multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms including the threat for heavy rain and flash flooding.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events