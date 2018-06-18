Clear
Woman says gun shot fired through bedroom wall

Scary moments for a Mobile woman and her sister.Patricia Knight said her sister's duplex had at least one gun shot fired through the wall.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 5:54 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 5:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scary moments for a Mobile woman and her sister.

Patricia Knight said her sister's duplex had at least one gun shot fired through the wall.

Mobile Police say the incident happened shortly after 4:30 Thursday morning in the 24 hundred block of Nortons Lane.

Knight said she lives in the other wing across from her sister and heard about 14 shots ring out.

She said at least one bullet went through the outside wall of her sister's side of the duplex and into a room where her nephew had been staying only days earlier.

Knight said, "I heard about five or six gunshots from, like, a strong gun. It startled me out of my sleep and I woke up and I was, like, 'Oh my God, what's that?' And like a minute later, I heard some more gunshots, so I immediately jumped out of bed and just fell to the floor and, a few minutes later, I heard this car skidding off."

Knight said a neighbor told her he saw someone in a car shooting at another car.

