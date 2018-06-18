Clear
Neighbors save 4-year-old boy after being kidnapped in front of Essex home

An Essex mother is thanking her neighbors after police say they saved her 4-year-old boy from being kidnapped....

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 4:17 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 4:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Essex mother is thanking her neighbors after police say they saved her 4-year-old boy from being kidnapped.

On Friday, police say a mother was watching her son play outside of their home in the 1600 block of Renaissance Drive when she went into the garage to get a toy. While she was in the garage, she said she heard the scooter her son was riding hit the ground, so she quickly began to look for her son.

Several neighbors say they saw a woman bear hug and then grab the 4-year-old boy, and walk toward Back River Neck Road. The neighbors and the mother were able to find the woman in the 100 block of Back River Neck Road still holding the boy.

Police say the woman refused to let go of the child and the neighbors struggled with her until they finally were able to release the boy. He was returned to his mother with minor injuries.

Police also say the woman who took the boy was not known by the child or his mother. The woman is in custody and her information will not be released until she is charged.

We are tracking multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms including the threat for heavy rain and flash flooding.
