Republicans charge FBI had 'double standard' in Clinton and Trump investigations

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into President Donald Trump and Russia was effectively on trial Monday at the first congressional hearing into the Justice Department watchdog report that faulted key decisions in the FBI's handling of the 2016 Hillary Clinton email investigation.

While the inspector general report last week did not probe the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation, Mueller's investigation loomed over the attacks that came from both Republicans and Democrats over the Clinton investigation.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley charged that the Justice Department has a "serious credibility problem," ticking off a number of purported differences between how the agency handled the Clinton and the Trump probes as a "double-standard."

"They see a story of kid glove treatment for one side and bare-knuckle tactics for the other," Grassley said.

But Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee, countered that it was Clinton's campaign that was actually harmed by how the FBI handled the investigation when FBI Director Jim Comey announced publicly the FBI was re-opening the Clinton investigation after new emails were discovered on former Rep. Anthony Weiner's laptop.

"Both investigations were ongoing during the presidential election, but only the Clinton investigation was discussed publicly. This unquestionably harmed candidate Clinton and helped candidate Trump," Feinstein said.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Chris Wray, who testified at Monday's hearing, tried to avoid weighing in on the Trump investigation or any other issues that stemmed from it.

Horowitz reiterated the findings in his report released last week, which faulted Comey for being "insubordinate" and deviating from the bureau's norms in key decisions about the Clinton investigation.

Horowitz says political messages sent by FBI employees "cast a cloud" over the Clinton investigation and "sewed doubt" about the credibility of the FBI's handling of it, but also said that the report found no evidence that the decision to close the investigation without charging Clinton was based on "political bias."

Grassley noted that three FBI employees who worked on the Clinton investigation who sent inappropriate political messages - including FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page - were later part of Mueller's team.

And Horowitz confirmed to Grassley there was an open investigation into how Comey handled the memos he wrote memorializing his conversations with Trump before he was fired last year.

Democrats were focused on another possible investigation: whether there was an ongoing probe into alleged leaks from the FBI to Rudy Giuliani. But both Horowitz and Wray declined to discuss it.

Reminded by Sen. Patrick Leahy that as FBI director, Comey testified publicly that the FBI in fact was conducting an internal investigation into leaks to Giuliani, Wray responded: "There are a number of things that I probably would have done differently."

The Vermont Democrat also sought to defend Mueller's probe, arguing that the FBI's actions in 2016 were no help to Clinton. "Clearly some of Mr. Strzok's text messages were inappropriate, but if the FBI were trying to throw the election to Hillary Clinton, they could not have a worse job," Leahy said.

Leahy pushed back at Trump's claim that the inspector general report exonerated him on the issue of possible collusion, asking the inspector general whether that subject was addressed at all.

"We did not look into collusion questions," Horowitz said.

And Leahy pressed Wray to rebut Trump's "witch hunt" charge, asking the FBI director whether he had "any reason to believe this investigation has been discredited?"

"Senator, as I said to you last month and as I said before, I do not believe special counsel Mueller is on a witch hunt," Wray responded.