Plane takes an emergency landing

Officials said a plane took an emergency landing near Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford on Saturday.
Officials said the plane landed just after 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Two people were on board during the incident, and officials said neither individual suffered any injuries.
East Hartford Police Lieutenant Litwin told Channel 3 that the operators said the engine lost power en route to Massachusetts.
Lieutenant Litwin said the pilot took advantage of the runaway near Pratt and Whitney and came to a landing, and ultimately slid into the grass at the end of the runaway.
The East Hartford Fire Department is in charge of the scene and has notified the FAA.
