Plane takes an emergency landing

Officials said a plane took an emergency landing near Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford on Saturday.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 10:58 AM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 10:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Officials said a plane took an emergency landing near Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford on Saturday.

Officials said the plane landed just after 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Two people were on board during the incident, and officials said neither individual suffered any injuries.

East Hartford Police Lieutenant Litwin told Channel 3 that the operators said the engine lost power en route to Massachusetts.

Lieutenant Litwin said the pilot took advantage of the runaway near Pratt and Whitney and came to a landing, and ultimately slid into the grass at the end of the runaway.

The East Hartford Fire Department is in charge of the scene and has notified the FAA.

Soaking rains return to the forecast.
