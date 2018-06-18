Sweden beats South Korea thanks to VAR

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) came to Sweden's rescue as it was put to use in awarding the Swedes a penalty which led to the winning goal against South Korea on Monday.
Joel Aguilar had initially dismissed Swedish pleas for a second-half spot-kick, but for the second time in this tournament VAR came into play and after reviewing Kim Minwoo's tackle on Viktor Claesson the referee deemed it was a foul.
Captain Andreas Granqvist calmly converted the penalty to earn his team valuable three points in Nizhny Novgorod and put them above Germany in an intriguing Group F following Mexico's stunning 1-0 victory over the holders Sunday.
READ: Brazil held by Switzerland
READ: Iceland's remarkable journey to the World Cup
Competing at a World Cup for the first time since 2006, Sweden deserved to win a match which was peppered with more fouls than flair.
Sweden, who knocked out Italy in the playoffs to reach Russia 2018, had chances to go ahead before Granqvist's 65th-minute penalty but were denied by a brilliant goalkeeping display by Kim Seungguy.
Indeed, the highlight of the first half was a fantastic save from Kim at point-blank range from Marcus Berg.
The Sweden striker should have scored to capitalize on a half which consisted of eight attempts on goal by Sweden compared to South Korea's one.
Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos
In truth, there was more intrigue and excitement in the build up to the match, with Sweden manager Janne Andersson apologizing after a member of the Sweden coaching staff was caught watching a South Korea training session. There had been a misunderstanding, he said, with his scout believing the session was open to all.
South Korea's manager Shin Tae-yong said his players switched shirts to cause confuse because, in his words, "they might know a few of our players but it is very difficult for Westerners to distinguish between Asians."
Shin's men will next face Mexico and will hope for a better result if they are to improve on their showing from four years ago when they finished bottom of their group with a solitary point.
Sweden, reveling from a first opening win at a World Cup since 1958, take on Germany on 23 June in a match where the pressure will be on the Germans.
Sweden 1-0 South Korea
Captain Granqvist scores from a penalty
Teams in same group as Germany and Mexico
Related Content
- Sweden beats South Korea thanks to VAR
- FIFA gives VAR the green light for 2018 World Cup
- VAR back in the spotlight after chaos in the Bundesliga
- Sweden pledges to support historic US-North Korea dialogue
- Sweden helping negotiate release of Americans held in North Korea
- URGENT - north korea south hotline
- South Korea condemns Trump's tariffs
- Inside Sweden's new floating hotel
- FA Cup clash becomes first match in England to use VAR
- History made as VAR used for first time in World Cup match