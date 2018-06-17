Deadly explosions rock Nigerian community amid Eid celebrations

Twin bomb blasts at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria killed at least 20 people and wounded scores more, local police told CNN.

The explosions rocked the remote town of Damboa in Borno State late Saturday as worshippers who had gathered to celebrate Eid al-Fitr returned home, police said.

Borno State Commissioner of Police Damian Chukwu said the number of casualties may rise as many of the wounded were in critical condition and may not survive.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but police suspect the terror group Bokok Haram, whose militants mainly inhabit areas in northern Nigeria and routinely carry out bombings and kidnappings..

"The blasts were massive as 20 people died instantly," said Chukwu. "Over 48 people were injured and taken to health facilities even outside the town, and not many will survive. We are still collating the figures."

Police said the bombings appeared coordinated and aimed at the greater Damboa community.

"It was a planned attack from what we are seeing on ground. The insurgents detonated other explosives they had planted around the market and houses around the area to capture those that may not enter the mosque," Chukwu said.

Saturday's attack comes barely a month after two bombs exploded in a mosque in Mubi in Adamawa State, killing at least 24 worshippers and injuring many others. No one claimed responsibility for that attack.