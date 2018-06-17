Golden bike shop targeted by smash-and-grab thieves; nearly $50K in high-end bikes stolen

A bike shop in Golden was the target of at least two smash-and-grab thieves who took nearly $50,000 in high-end bikes early Saturday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The Golden Bike Shop, 722 Washington Avenue, posted on its Facebook page Saturday surveillance video showing two men break into the shop around 3 a.m.

The video shows the men used large rocks or concrete blocks to break the shop's front glass doors. Once they made entry, they are seen walking out of the store with several bikes in hand.

The thieves were wearing hoodies that obstructed their faces.

Saturday's break-in is just the latest in series of smash-and-grab bike thefts in Golden and on the Front Range.

Pedal Pushers Cyclery in Golden was targeted March 2. The shop is located on Golden Ridge Road.

Crooks were seen casing the place before they reversed a white van into the side of the shop. The van pushed the wall and shattered the window, and gave the thieves entry.

The Golden Bike Shop is asking anyone with information on this robbery, to call Golden police.