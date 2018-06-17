More than 200 animals vaccinated in memory of local officer

A local woman was honored for her volunteer work and passion to save animals in need.

Pets in Peril remembers Tammy Bice, who lost her life unexpectedly last November.

On Saturday, June 16 in Flint, the group held a free vaccination clinic for pets in need.

In just a matter of seconds, pets received two lifesaving vaccinations absolutely free.

"So many of these people don't have any vet care," said Edith Campbell, the founder of Pets in Peril.

Pets in Peril is an outreach program for underprivileged pet owners in Genesee County.

The group was also led by former Grand Blanc Police Officer Tammy Bice, a devoted animal lover, who strived to create a free vaccination clinic for pets.

"She wanted to do this, we never could afford it, and at her death we got a lot of donations in her memory," Campbell said.

In honor of Tammy's dream, Pets in Peril partnered with All About Animals and the Franklin Avenue Mission to provide as many free shots as possible to pet owners in Genesee County.

Many in the community are grateful for it.

"It's a good thing for the community because not many people can afford to get their pets taken care of," said Michael Long, a resident of Flint.

Believe it or not, 200 pets have already had their shots. In fact, All About Animals said that they're already ordering more vaccines.

"It's been a great turn out," said Debra Burns, a clinic doctor for All About Animals' Wellness Center out of Flint.

Her vet technicians performed the vaccinations, along with spray and neuter treatment.

However, she hopes that people who can't make it out will still reach out for vet services in the future.

"Sometimes I only have one surgeon, sometimes I have two but bring them on because we're ready to do them," Burns said. "And all you have to do is call or go online to make an appointment."