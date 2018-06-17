President Donald Trump will headline a fundraiser on behalf of Sen. Dean Heller during a visit to Las Vegas this Saturday, giving a boost to this cycle's most vulnerable Senate Republican incumbent.
Tickets start at $15,000 per couple for a photo reception with the President, according to an invite obtained by CNN from a state Republican source, while donors of at least $50,000 can attend a "private roundtable" with the President.
Trump is also slated to address the Nevada State Republican Convention, the source said.
The President's visit will continue his record of active engagement in Nevada GOP politics this year. Trump notably helped Heller avoid a primary challenge from Danny Tarkanian by urging him to seek a seat in Congress instead; and the President more recently endorsed Republican Adam Laxalt in the party's primary for governor.
The fundraiser also reflects Trump's role as an active surrogate on behalf of national Republicans ahead of the midterm elections, in person and on Twitter. This week, he tweeted his support for Missouri's Republican attorney general, Josh Hawley, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, and for Rep. Kevin Cramer, the Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota.
Related Content
- Trump to headline Nevada political fundraiser
- Biden to headline fundraiser with Latino leaders in Miami
- The 29(!) major Trump headlines this week
- Ivanka Trump becomes an attack line in Nevada GOP primary
- Joe Biden to headline House Democratic retreat
- Trump fundraiser files lawsuit against Qatar
- Nevada gaming board is investigating Steve Wynn allegations
- Stressed out? Study finds Nevada among most stressed states
- The Nevada Senate race shows that demographics are not destiny
- Clinton records robocall for Chris Giunchigliani for Nevada governor