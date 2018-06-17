Migrants disembark in Spain after Mediterranean standoff

A group of migrants stranded in the Mediterranean for more than a week after Italy refused to let their ship into port have begun disembarking in the Spanish city of Valencia.

A total of 630 of migrants had been rescued by the Aquarius, a rescue ship operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee, last weekend off the coast of Libya. At least 100 minors and 7 pregnant women are among the group.

The ship was held for two days between Malta and the Italian island of Sicily after Italy's new hard-line interior Minister Matteo Salvini refused to allow the ship to dock.

After Spain offered to take in the survivors, the ship started an 800-mile journey to Valencia along with two Italian ships, which were sent to ease the overcrowding.

The first group of migrants, which included 274 people, arrived to the Spanish port at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday local time(1:30 a.m. ET) on board the Italian Coast Guard ship "Dattilo."

France makes settlement offer

The Aquarius and another Italian vessel -- carrying hundreds of other stranded migrants between them -- are expected to dock in the port later Sunday.

Some of the rescued migrants from the Aquarius will be allowed to settle in France, Spain's deputy prime minister said Saturday.

France made the offer via its ambassador to Spain, Deputy PM Carmen Calvo said in a statement. In a telegram, Spain's President, Pedro Sanchez, thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his offer.

Macron had been critical of Italy's refusal to accept the Aquarius migrants but later worked to smooth things over later with Italy's Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte.

Italy's warning

Salvini, Italy's hard-line, anti-immigration interior minister and the leader of Italy's League party, was instrumental in blocking the Aquarius from docking this week in his country.

On Saturday he warned other ships carrying migrants as part of a humanitarian mission not to try to dock in Italy.

"While the Aquarius ship goes toward Spain, 2 other NGO ships with Dutch flags have arrived near the Libyan coast," Salvini tweeted Saturday.

"We know that Italy does not want to be complicit in the business of clandestine immigration, and they will have to look for other ports to go to," he said, without providing details about the Dutch-flagged ships.

Salvini has previously promised to expel half a million illegal immigrants from Italy. He's also shared anti-immigrant memes on social media.

The League has faced widespread criticism for xenophobic, anti-immigrant policies reminiscent of those promoted by far-right parties across Europe, such as Germany's AfD and the National Front in France.