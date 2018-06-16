Clear
Police: Three arrested for beating and holding a woman hostage at Ocala hotel

Two women and a man are behind bars after beating and holding a woman against her will at an Ocala hotel.Short...

Jun. 16, 2018
Updated: Jun. 16, 2018 4:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two women and a man are behind bars after beating and holding a woman against her will at an Ocala hotel.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police say they received multiple calls that a woman was begging for help from a balcony at the Holiday Inn at 3600 SW 38th Ave. Witnesses told authorities the woman claimed she was being held against her will.

At the scene, authorities found the 25-year-old victim was severely beaten and suffering from head trauma. She was transported to a local hospital.

After speaking with hotel staff, five suspects were apprehended. After interviewing the victim and suspects officers arrested Morris Beebe, 65, Stacy Gonzalez, 37, and Devon McDougal-Stegall, 27.

Gonzalez and McDougal-Stegall are charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment. Beebe is charged with principal to false imprisonment.

Police say this is not a random attack, the suspects and victim knew each other.

