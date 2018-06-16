Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Nightclub brawl leaves 17 dead in Venezuela

At least 17 people, including eight minors, were killed Saturday after a partygoer detonated a tear-gas canister sett...

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 2:44 PM
Updated: Jun. 16, 2018 2:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 17 people, including eight minors, were killed Saturday after a partygoer detonated a tear-gas canister setting off a stampede inside a nightclub in Caracas, Venezuela, authorities said.

Scroll for more content...

Five others were injured, including two who were underage, they said.

Some 500 students were packed into the club for a "pre-graduation" party, according to Venezuelan Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol.

Speaking to Venezuela's state-run TV, Reverol said a brawl broke out early Saturday, and "one of the people involved detonated a tear-gas canister that caused the stampede."

Reverol said seven people have been detained, including two minors. According to Reverol, eyewitnesses said one of those minors was responsible for setting off the tear-gas canister.

Officials are investigating and have ordered the club shut down. They also arrested the club owner over failure to have measures to ensure no weapons or ammunition entered the club, as required by law.

Reverol said that Venezuela's government "deplores this unfortunate event" and offered "words of condolences to the families of the victims."

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 102°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Charles City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Soaking rains return to the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events