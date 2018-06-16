Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Taxi hits pedestrians in Moscow amid World Cup festivities

A taxi plowed into a crowd of pedestrians Saturday in central Moscow, injuring seven people, according to Russian sta...

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 1:14 PM
Updated: Jun. 16, 2018 1:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A taxi plowed into a crowd of pedestrians Saturday in central Moscow, injuring seven people, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Scroll for more content...

The accident occurred near Gostiny Dvor, where visitors have gathered amid World Cup festivities.

The report, which cited emergency services, said the vehicle crashed into a traffic sign, then drove into the crowd on Ilyinka Street.

It's not clear how badly injured the victims were, TASS said. At least five emergency vehicles were at the scene, Moscow police said.

Police said they have detained the driver, saying the person apparently lost control of the vehicle.

Story developing -- more to come

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 85°
Our heat wave continues into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events