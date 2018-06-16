Juvenile charged with murder after missing cancer patient Denita Satchwell discovered dead

Six days after she left her Covington home without warning or medication, 58-year-old cancer patient Denita Satchwell was discovered dead Friday in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash, Kentucky. Police said they believe a juvenile suspect killed her.

Scroll for more content...

The juvenile, whose name has not been released, stands charged with murder, robbery and tampering with evidence in connection to Satchwell's death. Eighteen-year-old Braedon Reaves faces a charge of facilitation to homicide.

Reaves is being held in the Kenton County Detention Center. Police said the juvenile suspect is being held in the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility.

"I still can't believe it," Darlene Lancaster, a friend of Satchwell's, said Friday night. "It's just hard to believe that somebody could do that to such a nice person."

Satchwell had late-stage cancer, according to friend Lesa Sinclair. On Monday night, when police issued a Golden Alert in connection to her disappearance, they noted she had been feeling "lonely and depressed" and might be traveling to her mother's grave in Warsaw, Kentucky.

Her daughter, Amy Collins Brewer, suspected worse. In a Facebook comment shortly after the alert, she wrote that her mother rarely drove because of her illness and that her home seemed to be in a state of disarray after she left.

"Her oxygen and her dog that means more than anything to her were left behind," she wrote. "These are things that my mother would not do. Her back door was also found unlocked lamps were knocked over and garbage inside her home, and (in) my heart I feel like there is some type of foul play."

Police had not confirmed these details or disclosed a motive in the death by Friday night. They questioned 38-year-old Kenneth Maurice Jones, a cousin of Satchwell's whom they considered a person of interest, during the day.

Police also requested that anyone with information about the case call Detective Jess Hamblin at 859-292-2375.

Sinclair said she knew Satchwell's daughter and grandchildren would want to know what happened to her.

"I'm sure they want answers," she said. "So if somebody knows something, they need to speak."