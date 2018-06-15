Children found unattended, babysitter was drunk

Middletown police arrested a woman who was allegedly intoxicated while babysitting two children.

On Thursday afternoon, police were sent to the report of two young boys running around in their underwear in the parking lot of the Highview Apartments on Thomas Street.

When officers arrived the two boys said they were brothers and "Miss Angela" was babysitting them at her apartment.

Police waited to see how long it would take for someone to come look for the children but eventually, the boys led them inside.

Angela Ginty was found in the living room talking on the phone with slurred speech, glossy eyes and unstable on the feet, police said.

While officers spoke to Ginty, one of the children took ice out of a cup and Ginty scolded him. Police smelled alcohol in the cup.

Meanwhile, one of the boys went out on the balcony and the officer had to get him back in.

In the refrigerator, they found Franzia Sunset Blush wine. Police said Ginty had an elevated blood alcohol level that was higher than what it would be if she only had one cup of wine.

The mother of the children was called and Ginty was arrested.

She was charged with three counts risk of injury to a child.