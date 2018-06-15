Clear
Kim for President? "Never say never," says Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West says she hasn't ruled out going into politics.Last week ...

Kim Kardashian West says she hasn't ruled out going into politics.

Last week President Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender who'd been serving a life sentence since 1996, after Kardashian West made a case for Johnson in an Oval Office visit. It's a victory that has changed her life, Kardashian West said on CNN's "The Van Jones Show."

"I honestly saw that if I could use my platform just to do something for one person, that it opens the conversation for so much more and for other people to want to do the same thing," the reality star told Jones.

"If more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done," she said.

Asked by Jones if she would ever run for office, Kardashian West said it isn't likely right now. Still, she won't rule it out completely.

"I guess never say never. But that's not going to be like, Kim's running. That's not where I am," she said.

Kardashian West told Jones she wants to help other incarcerated women, "starting one person at a time," and has no interest in following a specific party line.

"No matter who you talk to, no matter what political party, people feel what's right is right and that's what I love about this, is that it can just be so bipartisan," she said.

