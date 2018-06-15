Man barricaded himself inside armored vehicle near Hoover Dam

Nevada Highway Patrol reported Friday afternoon of a man barricading himself inside an armored vehicle near the Hoover Dam Bridge Bypass near U.S. Highway 93.

NHP said that the man was possibly armed and was blocking all traffic lanes.

NHP responded to the incident at around 12 p.m.

Arizona Highway Patrol, Boulder City police and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were also responding to the incident.

Federal police were also called to the scene.

NHP said they were trying to get all pedestrians and vehicles off the bridge.

According to NHP, the suspect crossed into Arizona where he was taken into custody without incident.

Traffic on the U.S. 93 reopened at around 1:34 p.m.