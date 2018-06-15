Clear
Deputy killed outside Kansas court building

A Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy was killed, and a second deputy is in critical condition after a shooting involving an inmate being transport outside the Wyandotte County services building, according to Major Kelli Bailiff.

Two sheriff's deputies were shot Friday inside a juvenile court services building in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a Wyandotte County spokesman.

Both deputies were transported to an area hospital to receive medical treatment, spokesman Edwin Birch said, but their conditions were unknown.

A juvenile was also shot, Birch said, and taken to a hospital. The juvenile's condition is unknown.

