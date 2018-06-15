Deputy killed outside Kansas court building

Scroll for more content...
Two sheriff's deputies were shot Friday inside a juvenile court services building in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a Wyandotte County spokesman.
Both deputies were transported to an area hospital to receive medical treatment, spokesman Edwin Birch said, but their conditions were unknown.
A juvenile was also shot, Birch said, and taken to a hospital. The juvenile's condition is unknown.
