Two sheriff's deputies were shot Friday inside a juvenile court services building in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a Wyandotte County spokesman.
Scroll for more content...
Both deputies were transported to an area hospital to receive medical treatment, spokesman Edwin Birch said, but their conditions were unknown.
A juvenile was also shot, Birch said, and taken to a hospital. The juvenile's condition is unknown.
Related Content
- 2 deputies shot in Kansas City, Kansas
- Suspected cockfighting ring busted in Kansas City
- Cheetah dies unexpectedly at Kansas City Zoo
- Kansas City man's eye-popping Christmas decorations stolen
- Kansas City braces for largest snow storm in four years
- Rare identical triplets born at Kansas City hospital
- Kansas City woman arrested, charged after elderly woman mistreated
- Man leaves note to future owners of Kansas City house
- Kansas City doctor avoids opioids, uses device to treat pain
- Thousands without power in Kansas City following severe weather