2 deputies shot in Kansas City, Kansas

Two sheriff's deputies were shot Friday inside a juvenile court services building in Kansas City, Kansas, according t...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 1:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two sheriff's deputies were shot Friday inside a juvenile court services building in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a Wyandotte County spokesman.

Both deputies were transported to an area hospital to receive medical treatment, spokesman Edwin Birch said, but their conditions were unknown.

A juvenile was also shot, Birch said, and taken to a hospital. The juvenile's condition is unknown.

The heat wave begins! Temperatures will be soaring into the 90s starting today and through the weekend.
