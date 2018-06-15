Why CNN anchor told colleague her salary

Scroll for more content...

Comedians roast the Trump-Kim summit, CNN's Brooke Baldwin takes a stand on equal pay, a dashcam captures a cop's heroic moment saving a toddler. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

On the late night menu: Trump and Kim

Comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, James Corden, Stephen Colbert and Seth Myers take turns taking jabs at the historic Singapore Summit.

A foul list

Actress Amy Adams and CNN's Brooke Baldwin says it's time to speak up for fellow women in the workplace after a list of 100 highest-paid athletes did not include one single woman.

Flunking out

Video released by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows the popular American cars, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Ford Explorer, failing a crash test aimed at mimicking dangerous collisions.

Sleepy driver's catastrophic crash caught on cam

Frightening surveillance video from a Florida highway shows a backseat passenger being forcefully ejected from a vehicle immediately after the car collided with a toll booth.

A jaw-dropping and heroic rescue

A policeman is shocked to find a young boy running all by himself along the right lane of a busy highway in Naperville, Illinois.