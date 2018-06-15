Mystery over empty seats at World Cup game between Uruguay and Egypt

The World Cup is barely two days old and football's governing body FIFA is already having to field questions about poor stadium attendances at the tournament.

Scroll for more content...

As Egypt and Uruguay kicked off Friday's action, the eye was immediately drawn to the hundreds of empty, orange seats spread around the Ekaterinburg Arena.

FIFA say that the match had been close to a sellout but had no explanation as to why fans who bought those tickets hadn't turned up.

"We can confirm that 32,278 tickets have been allocated for the match between Egypt and Uruguay in Ekaterinburg," a FIFA spokesperson told CNN.

"The FIFA World Cup stadium capacity is 33,061. The fact that the current attendance doesn't reflect the amount of allocated tickets can be due to different factors, which FIFA is currently investigating."

In a statement released last week, FIFA said: "With just seven days to go until the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, FIFA can confirm that 2,403,116 tickets have been allocated to football fans all around the world since sales started in September 2017."

The Ekaterinburg Arena is one of the more striking stadiums at Russia 2018 -- two temporary stands had to be erected at either end to meet the World Cup's minimum capacity requirement.

The additional seats, constructed well outside the original stadium structure, will be taken down once the tournament ends.

Those fans that did make the effort to attend the World Cup's second match weren't treated to a classic, though at least Uruguay's supporters left with a smile on their faces after the South American team secured a win thanks to Jos- Mar-a Gim-nez's 90th minute header

It was Uruguay's first-ever win on the opening day of a World Cup.

After Gim-nez scored the cameras panned to the injured, helpless Mo Salah, who was sat on the bench for Egypt, unable to make an impact due to a shoulder injury he picked up in the Champions League final last month.

More to follow.