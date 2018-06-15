Stormy Daniels' lawyer: This is a truth tour

Scroll for more content...

The lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels said Friday he is not going to be deterred by the restraining order filed by President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

"No, I'm not deterred, I'm not going to be gagged. I mean, this is a search for the truth," Michael Avenatti said Friday in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

Cohen filed for a restraining order late Thursday against Avenatti to prevent him from speaking to the press about the adult film star's lawsuit against Trump and Cohen, which aims to nullify a 2016 hush agreement over an alleged affair between her and Trump. The President has denied an affair took place.

Avenatti's "publicity tour," the filing said, is "likely to result in Mr. Cohen being deprived of his right to a fair trial."

"There's nothing stopping Michael Cohen or his attorneys from coming forward and debating me or offering a contrary position in the press," Avenatti told CNN Friday.

Cohen's request for a restraining order pointed to Avenatti's multiple television appearances, tweets and various communications with the media over the past few months.

Asked if he believes it's harder for Cohen to receive a fair trial because he has been silent while Avenatti has been going on the record, Avenatti said, "No, I don't. Again, Cohen can have a number of attorneys speak out on his behalf."

Avenatti said he would respect the restraining order against him if it is granted, but he called the attempt "an attack on the First Amendment."