Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

2 people fall after roller coaster derails

Two riders fell 34 feet to the ground when a roller coaster derailed in Florida, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 1:38 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 1:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Two riders fell 34 feet to the ground when a roller coaster derailed in Florida, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said.

Ten riders were rescued Thursday night at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk and six of them were transported to a local hospital with unknown extent of injuries, the fire department tweeted.

The condition of the two people who fell to the ground was unclear.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted images and videos on its Twitter account showing the scene at the dangling roller coaster car.

One of the videos showed the stranded riders being rescued using a ladder.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
We're tracking some heat just in time for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events