Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Father's Day observations from some truly funny dads

Dad jokes can be cringeworthy at best -- and painful at worst.But jokes about being a dad? Now that's a way to...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:34 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 12:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dad jokes can be cringeworthy at best -- and painful at worst.

Scroll for more content...

But jokes about being a dad? Now that's a way to celebrate Father's Day that we can get behind.

Here are some of the funniest dads -- telling some of their funniest dad jokes.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
We're tracking some heat just in time for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events