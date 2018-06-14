Owner Sought After 29-Pound Cat - Dubbed 'Chubbs' - Rescued From Busy Altadena Street

The Pasadena Humane Society is looking for the owner of a 29-pound cat, one of the largest ever on record to be taken to the shelter, the organization said Thursday.

The 10-year-old Himalayan mix - now affectionally nicknamed "Chubbs" - was found wandering along a busy street in Altadena earlier this week by a good Samaritan, who took the feline to the Humane Society.

Once at the shelter, it was determined Chubbs was in dire need of grooming; he had deeply matted fur along his back that caused him pain, a news release from the organization stated.

Staff members then cleaned up the cat, which took about two hours due to his condition.

Because of his large size, Chubbs couldn't fit comfortably into a kennel, so he's been residing in the staff's office for the time being.

