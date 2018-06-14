Clear
Clinton campaign manager calls IG report 'ironic'

Former Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook says he found the Justice Department watchdog report into the Clinton email probe to be "ironic" and "deeply frustrating."

Hillary Clinton's former 2016 campaign manager Robby Mook called the revelation that former FBI Director James Comey previously used a personal email account for official government business "ironic and deeply frustrating."

"Hillary said on the campaign trail it was a mistake to have the personal email server. I think what's, in retrospect, incredibly ironic and deeply frustrating to a lot of us is that Director Comey felt entitled to go in front of the country, unauthorized, and lecture Secretary Clinton about her use when it turns out he was doing the same thing," Mook told CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview on "Anderson Cooper 360."

The Justice Department inspector general revealed Comey's use of a personal Gmail account in a watchdog report released on Thursday.

The report rebuked Comey for his handling of the Clinton email investigation. It concluded that his actions were "insubordinate" but did not find that he had been motivated by political bias.

