Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley collapses during immigration protest

House Democratic Chairman Joe Crowley collapsed during a protest in Washington on the Trump administration's immigration policy that has been separating parents and children at the southern border.

Crowley, who is from New York, was participating in the protest alongside his Democratic colleagues in the House.

Lauren French, the spokesperson for Crowley, told CNN he is fine and had collapsed due to heat exhaustion.

After Crowley collapsed, he got back up and walked out of the protest.

French tweeted, "Thanks for all the texts and emails checking in. Chairman Crowley is fine - was just a hot day in DC and a long day marching in protest. But on that note, everyone should drink some water!"

Hundreds of activists from around the country joined lawmakers for the demonstration.

Crowley recently wrote to the Department of Homeland Security to demand information on the location of immigrant children who have been separated from their parents.