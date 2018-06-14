Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

School district to have armed security guards next year

This summer, security staff with Regional School District 10 will be re-trained and licensed in the event of an activ...

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 3:19 PM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

This summer, security staff with Regional School District 10 will be re-trained and licensed in the event of an active shooter on any of its school campuses.

Scroll for more content...

Superintendent Alan Beitman said the security staff are all seasoned, well-trained, and retired state and local police officers.

There are other safety measures that will also be put in place.

In a letter, the superintendent laid out changes coming to the school district, which includes the towns of Burlington and Harwinton.

He said on Monday night, the Region 10 Board of Education unanimously approved several additional steps to enhance safety and security.

Some of those added measures include:

The district's security staff will be armed in the event of an active shooter situation.

Training for volunteer staff with a nationally-recognized "stop the bleed" program. It's a program where trained people administer first aid to injured parties.

Beitman said both elementary schools have enhanced their social curriculum from pre-k through 4th grade, a guidance counselor has been added to grade 5, and a comprehensive focus on social and emotional well-being that addresses mental health is being planned for pre-k through 12th grade staff.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
We're tracking some heat just in time for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events