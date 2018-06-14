Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Toobin: Not a good day for the FBI

CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin says that there is 'plenty of ammo for both sides' regarding the findings of the DOJ Inspector General report on the DOJ and FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 3:16 PM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 3:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Thursday that a newly released Justice Department watchdog report "reaffirmed" President Donald Trump's "suspicions" about the conduct of former FBI Director James Comey and what she described as "political bias" among some FBI members.

"The President was briefed on the (inspector general's) report earlier today and it reaffirmed the President's suspicions about Comey's conduct and the political bias among some of the members of the FBI," Sanders said during Thursday's press briefing.

The Justice Department inspector general report made public on Thursday concluded that Comey's actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation deviated from departmental norms but that the former FBI director was not motivated by political bias.

The report was also critical of the exchange of anti-Trump text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

When asked about the texts, Sanders said, "This points out the political bias that the President has been talking about and I have repeatedly been mentioning on behalf of this administration that we found to be a huge problem and I am glad they are taking a look at it."

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
We're tracking some heat just in time for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events