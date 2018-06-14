Clear
BREAKING NEWS: New details on deadly collision in Olmsted County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Third bear hit and killed on Baltimore interstate in 3 weeks

A black bear was hit and killed by a car in Baltimore County early Thursday morning.It happened shortly after ...

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 11:39 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 11:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A black bear was hit and killed by a car in Baltimore County early Thursday morning.

Scroll for more content...

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 83 near Shawan Road, according to Maryland State Police. They say the bear weighed more than one hundred pounds.

The Department of Natural Resources is now handling the investigation into its death.

Police tell WMAR-2 News that at least three bears have been struck by vehicles in the area over the past three weeks.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Isolated storms bringing heat for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events