Bridge flying massive American Flag on 'Flag Day'

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 11:39 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 11:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Thursday is Flag Day in the United States and the Mackinac Bridge is celebrating by flying a MASSIVE American flag from the bridge.

The flag normally flies on holidays as people converge up north, specifically on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

Flag Day celebrates the anniversary of the Flag Resoluton of 1777, according to USFlag.org. It was officially designated as a holiday in 1949 when President Harry Truman signed an act of Congress.

Isolated storms bringing heat for the weekend.
