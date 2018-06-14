Military father surprises family at Milwaukee Brewers game in emotional reunion

Sometimes, baseball is about more than a game.

Early in Wednesday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs, Rachel Morrison and her two kids Trey and Luke were honored as 'Heroes of the Game', standing in as representatives for their husband and father Colonel Jay Morrison, who is serving in the Army.

What they didn't realize was that while the crowd began to stand and cheer for the family, Colonel Morrison himself was walking up behind them for a surprise emotional reunion.

"I just jumped into his arms," said Trey, who turned 12 on Wednesday.

His dad deployed to Kuwait in July, 2017, only coming home for a quick trip around Christmas.

Trey thought they were going to the Brewers game for his birthday, and knew he'd get some kind of shout out.

But he thought his dad was still in Kuwait, especially since his dad sent him a video Wednesday morning saying he was sorry to miss his birthday.

Meanwhile, his dad was stateside the whole time, and their mom Rachel was in on it.

"That was tough, I'm not a good liar," she said. "To watch the faces of the kids not knowing anything and me just wanting to see him."

The Morrison family has had a lot of tearful reunions, since Col. Morrison has been active duty in the Army since 1995.

He has missed Trey's last three birthdays due to his military service, but this birthday is one Trey will never forget.

"For a kid, a year being gone is forever and to hopefully make that year seem positive, to put a topper on it, makes it awesome," said Col. Morrison.

"Worth the wait, worth the wait," said Rachel.

Col. Morrison said he was very grateful to the USO and the Brewers organization for helping make the surprise happen, working with him from the start.