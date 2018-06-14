Clear
Elementary school warns parents of possible tuberculosis exposure

Parents of Salem Elementary School were warned of a tuberculosis (TB) exposure on Wednesday.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 11:40 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 11:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Parents of Salem Elementary School were warned of a tuberculosis (TB) exposure on Wednesday.

The school said the Virginia Department of Health reported a small number of students, staff and faculty may have been exposed to an individual with TB.

Although the risk of exposure no longer exists, the school notified families because they are working to be sure any individuals exposed are evaluated and treated if needed.

TB is a lung illness caused by a germ that is passed from person to person through the air when someone coughs, sneezes, etc.

The illness is not easy to catch and the school reminded parents that those who are exposed and infected but are not ill can't give TB to others.

