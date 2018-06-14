Clear
URGENT - New York sues Trump family foundation

(CNN) -- The New York attorney general is suing President Donald Trump's charitable foundation along with its directo...

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 11:40 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 11:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- The New York attorney general is suing President Donald Trump's charitable foundation along with its directors -- the President, his sons Eric and Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka, alleging they violated state and federal charities law. Attorney General Barbara Underwood alleges a pattern of persistent illegal conduct over more than a decade that includes extensive unlawful political coordination with the Trump presidential campaign.

Isolated storms bringing heat for the weekend.
